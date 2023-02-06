On this Tarehe Sita (February 6), our special thoughts and congratulations go to the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and all combatants of the National Resistance Movement/National Resistance Army (NRM/A) revolution, deceased and living, led by H.E Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni upon marking 42 years since the attack on Kabamba barracks on February 6, 1981.

The story of the evolution of our Forces is ever so inspirational as it is intriguing; from a small band of hardened nationalists into a formidable force of professional, highly disciplined, smart and ideologically astute national army which Ugandans are proud of and which they freely associate with and support. The unforgettable gallantry and heroism of 42 years ago is the bedrock of today’s peace and freedom that manifest as part of nature to some. Remembering the events of that early morning assault at Kabamba challenges us to preserve the gains of the NRA/M revolution, seeing as it did not come easily at all but by the blood and sweat of our heros.

In retracing the heroics of the bush war fighters, the odds they faced against the Obote/Lutwa regime and the resilience that they exhibited until victory was achieved, you wouldn’t doubt that such a group of revolutionaries did not emerge by chance. They were brave, resolute, focused, energetic, intelligent, enduring and (now President) Museveni was the best of all, which is also why he has never let down the revolution like a number of others who counted years and went home.

Each year, we celebrate Liberation day (January 26), Tarehe Sita (February 9) and Heros’ Day (June 9) in that order. All the days are intended to constantly keep us awake to how bad things first became for Uganda before they could get better, the key players in those events and to appeal to the contemporary generations not to take us back, as well as to remind the leaders that they must accomplish the revolution they started.

I can’t tell how much I love listening to and reading about the heroics of the NRA/NRM fighters and the narrow escapes. President Museveni’s accounts, both those contained in his writings such as the prized Sowing The Mustard Seed and in his various speeches, tend to infuse in me the zeal to serve my nation to the best of my abilities; stories of battles in which the fighters were almost decimated with their Supreme Commander Museveni, including one in which his close guards lost their lives (may their souls rest in eternal peace!) when attacked with heavy weaponry by the Uganda National Liberation Army (UNLA) commanded by the late Lt. Col. John Ogole. However, each time the NRA picked the pieces and trudged on. What a moral lesson for our daily lives-not to give up when faced with challenges and never to despair in leadership. The most difficult work was done for us, why can’t we excel in building on that foundation, my dear fellow, Countrymen and Countrymen?

There is also a lesson for people to learn about President Museveni; you cannot intimidate him or distract him from his mission and the promise he made to Ugandans at the steps of Parliament in 1986 when he declared the advent of a Fundamental Change. That change is constantly in the making and we have experienced and enjoyed different phases of it with the best yet to come. We are called upon to join in and help nurture that change and see it reach fruition.

That fruition is none other than empowering the common person to realise the purpose of why 27 armed men faced a well-armed and ruthless national army without reservation for their own lives.

How far is each one of us ready to go for the sake of others? How far can we go to ensure that Ugandans overcome the “fear of getting rich” and utilise the condusive overhead environment and the special anti-poverty programmes to achieve economic victory? That is where we should put our “revolutionary” sights on this 42nd occasion of remembering Tarehe Sita.

Ugandans, join me in appreciating the mighty UPDF for the discipline that has made them a people-friendly force, keeping Ugandans safe at all times, providing employment and services opportunities for Bazzukulu; engaging in development and big infrastructural projects and exporting peace. We pray for God to bless them in their operations in DRC and elsewhere to defeat enemies attempting to disrupt our motherland and the region. All this is possible because they are better equipped, ideologically nourished and under excellent leader of their untiring Commander-In-Chief (CIC), the man who has seen it all, President Yoweri Museveni.

We can only wish that the NRA/NRM struggle had happened earlier than it did and President Museveni had emerged earlier. Uganda would not have lost much post-Independence time. It would also have been much loved if the bush war didn’t have to happen but it was inevitable. The nation had collapsed and was irreparable by those who were in charge at the time to an extent that it has taken decades to bring us back on course. We had to rebuild it from the ashes.

I am personally proud to have been called up to make a contribution in the post-bushwar era but if I had been old enough and the opportunity had availed itself back then, I would have joined the struggle. With God’s grace and courage like that of the great combatants, together we shall take Uganda to greater heights.

For God and My Country!

The author is the Minister for the Presidency