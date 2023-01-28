Child rapper Nanyanzi Faith, known by her stage-name as Felista di Superstar, is among the many pupils who passed with flying colours in the 2022 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE).

Felista, a pupil at Kampala Parents School scored 13 aggregate in her PLE, despite having to juggle between books and personal challenges including her music career.

The 11-year-old star is among the 119 students who passed in the second division at KPS out of the 410 who sat for exams at the school last year (2022).

Felista who also had to face hurdles of lacking school fees was able to scoop a mega scholarship at Kampala Parents, courtesy of Ruparelia Foundation, and now looks forward to advancing her studies to post-primary education.

“Special thanks to Ruparelia Foundation, Mr Rajiv Ruparelia in particular for the support and the scholarship to enable me to reach this milestone,” the sensational child rapper said after receiving her results.

Background

Felista di Superstar was two years ago enrolled at Kampala Parents School under the Ruparelia Foundation Scholarship Scheme, where she joined another kid superstar Fresh Kid (real names Patrick Ssenyonjo) and the two have since then seen their academic levels rise to the standard.

“I would love to see her become a guide and inspiration to many young people out there hence, Ruparelia Foundation is presenting this young girl with a full scholarship from the Ruparelia Foundation to go to Kampala Parents’ School,” Rajiv Ruparelia the foundation’s managing director said in 2020 while awarding her the scholarship.

“We shall ensure you learn how to be confident and we shall make sure that all we offer you help grow your music career,” he added then.