By Michael Kanaabi Dollar

As production house Maestro studios rolls out it’s plan to become the go to one stop centre for all production and entertainment needs in the country, they have added a new spin to their game with their newly signed artiste Atyang Laura.

An Afro jazz artiste who fuses traditional and jazz rythms to create an authentic Afro jazz feel to her music, Atyang will be one of new comers on the scene headlining the Afro jazz on the Nile show alongside a number of established big names in the industry.

The Afro Jazz on the Nile concert is slated to take place at the Jinja sailing club on the 12th of November and will feature seasoned stars like Irene Ntale, Nava Grey, Azawi, Kenneth Mugabi and King Saha to mention but a few.

D#Maestroz band which is an offshoot of Maestro studios will be leading the backline at the concert with Rated Next One Winner Daniel Kaweesi leading the vocalists alongside songstress Treezy Patricia, Augustine Mukisa on the drums, Gentle Giant Denno on the bass with Congolese duo Splash and Musa crowning it all.

Maestro Studios General Manager Donald Wasake says they have put together a formidable music ensemble in D#Maestroz band promising they will deliver a memorable experience at the Afro Jazz on the Nile concert given they have already pulled off equally amazing live concerts and recordings for the likes of B2C and Desire Luzinda’s earlier this year.

Afro jazz artiste Atyang Laura in her remarks thanked the event’s organisers’ for giving her the platform to perform alongside some of the big names she has worked with over the years emphasizing that this is the coming of age for her as her Afro fusion style fits well into the jazz theme of the concert.

Atyang also applauded her label Maestro studios and D#Maestroz band for the work they have put in promising to deliver a thunderous performance to all her fans.

Tickets to the show can be got from all Shell select shops, online at quicket.com and go for 50,000 Ugx ordinary, 150,000 Ugx v.i.p and 2.5 million Ugx for a table of 8.

The show is co-sponsored by Baba TV, Fireworks Agency, Kushona Designs, Amplify AB Impex Limited and ATS Events among others.

Email: michaelkanaabi@gmail.com

WhatsApp: +256701133509