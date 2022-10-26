President Museveni has expressed interest in meeting leaders in Ankole to discuss about the development and establishment of Omugabe Palace at Kamukuzi into a major tourist attraction and center of Ankole cultural heritage.

The Kamukuzi Palace, located in Kakika at Nkonkonjeru, houses two grave stones where the remains of two former Ankole kings were buried. The two kings include Omugabe Kahaya ll whom President Museveni wrote about in his book, Sowing The Mustard Seed, that his death time corresponds to his own birth date. Omugabe Kahaya ll was laid to rest at Nkokonjeru in 1944. Omugabe Rutahaba Gasyonga ll’s remains were also buried here in 1982 after his twenty three-year reign.

On 6th September 2022, President Museveni penned down a letter addressed to Uganda’s most prolific historian Dr. Mwambusya Ndebesa who had previously written to him expressing interest for the developing and rehabilitation of Omugabe Palace at Kamukuzi in Mbarara City into a major tourist site.

“I thank you for your interest and drawing my attention to this matter,” writes President Museveni thanking Dr. Mwambusya who first expressed interest in the matter.

In his letter, the President suggested meeting for all the MPs and District heads (District Chairpersons) from Ankole Sub-region which he preferred to take place at his country home in Rwakitura, Kiruhura District.

MPs and District Chairpersons from Kigezi, Lyantonde and Sembabule are invited to attend as witnesses on an account that these areas are historically and culturally occupied by the Banyankore and Bahororo.

Dr. Mwambusya Ndebesa will attend as an observer representing his foundation known as the Banyankore Cultural Foundation together with the foundation of the Late Kahigiriza.