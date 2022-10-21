It was all joy as Mr. David Okidi from Lira emerged as winner of Nile Breweries Be a Millionaire Season 2 campaign. He bagged Shs13 million and a 50 inch Hisense flat Screen Television.

From the quiz face-offs session, Okidi answered three questions taking in Shs3m (each question was worth 1Shsm) the Shs10m was the official Grand Prize.

The five finalists included Priscila Kisakye (who owns Capris Bakery and snacks) from Gulu, Ronald Okurut (Timeless Venture limited) Kampala, David Okidi (David and Loura investment) Lira, Etyak Emmanuel (The Bakery) Lira Kenneth Ojok Amor (Elite Pork Joint) Gulu.

From the five; Okidi emerged as an overall winner followed by Kisakye who went home with Shs2m and a brand-new Laptop, Ojok Kenneth won the tiebreaker against Emmanuel Etyak to become the second runner-up. Both contestants walked away with Shs1m with a smartphone while Okurut went home with only Shs500,000.

The campaign was launched in July where over 200 participants joined. However after intensive scrutiny it was narrowed down to 50 participants who underwent business training by Enterprise Uganda.

The top 50 participants were selected after a two-day business boot camp and were selected from all 5 regions including North, Southwest, East, Central and West. They were specifically trained to develop the psychological fortitude required to establish, run and grow a business.

Onapito Ekomoloit, NBL Legal and Corporate Affairs director appreciated the courage that was exhibited by the participants and encouraged them to use the money wisely.

Nile Breweries Be A millionaire campaign is an annual campaign whose aim is to uplift young entrepreneurs.