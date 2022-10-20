Socialite Zarinah Hassan, commonly known as Zari Hassan / Zari the Boss Lady has praised her current boyfriend ‘Shakib Lutaaya’ as the only man she has ever been with who understands and gives her peace beyond human imagination.

Zari who was speaking about her forthcoming party dubbed ‘The return of Zari’ on one of the local television stations on Wednesday, revealed to her fans that her current boyfriend is the original Adam who has everything a woman would demand from a man.

“Mr Lutaaya clearly understands me more than any man I have dated. He gives me peace after peace. He is a settled man. I think it’s very difficult to find someone who understands you 100 per cent, but Lutaaya understands me 360 degrees. He knows my everything to the extent of knowing my next step before I do it or say it,” she said.

“Someone who gives you peace in such times is very difficult to find. When I’m with him, I feel like I have no problems at all! Sometimes I leave South Africa full of stress but the moment I reach Uganda and seat with Mr Lutaaya, peace begins to flow within and I’m overtaken by that cloud of peace. People will never understand it but that’s it.”

Zari is perfectly thriving in Elizabeth Barrett Browning’s quote “I love you not only for what you are but for what I am when I am with you. I love you not only for what you have made of yourself but for what you are making of me. I love you for the part of me that you bring out.”

Zari has dated different men including Tanzanian singer Nasibu Abdul Juma Issack, popularly known by his stage name Diamond Platnumz, with whom they bore two children Tiffah and Nillan. Unfortunately, the two parted ways citing issues of infidelity by Diamond.

Prior, she was married to Ivan Semwanga who died in 2017. The ex-couple had three children together.