President Yoweri Museveni’s daughter, Diana Museveni Kamuntu has applied to authorities to drop the use of her husband’s name “Kamuntu”.

The First Daughter is married to businessman Geoffrey Kamuntu.

In a notice of intention of change of name dated 29 September, 2022, Diana says, “…..,I Diana Museveni Kamuntu of P.O Box 9021, Kampala, intend to apply to the National Identification Registration Authority to change my name to DIANA MUSEVENI KYAREMERA.”

She also revealed that she intends to formally and absolutely renounce and abandon the use of the name KAMUNTU and assume as well as adopt KYAREMERA as the replacement for the former.

Diana and Kamuntu tied the knot on July 24, 2004 and the two have three children.