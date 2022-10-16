By Michael Kanaabi Dollar

Come 9th December the most anticipated VIP concert of the year will go down at the Kampala Serena Hotel where top female artiste Sheebah Karungi will be performing live for her VIP audience.

And to make sure everything is special and memorable she has chosen one of the leading production houses in Kampala Maestro studios to lead the live production of her concert.

Maestro studios known for its high end live production and equally acclaimed D#Maestroz Band that made the B2C concert at Freedom City one of the best concerts of 2022 will be at it again to ensure Sheebah Karungi does even much better come December.

Diva Sheebah Karungi says she chose to work with this production house having keenly observed the quality of production they have been doing at previous events and concerts she has been apart of.

“As a mature artiste who has been there and done that, I still have a personal point to prove to my self that I can still raise the bar even higher and it’s for this reason I chose to partner with the best in Maestro studios and D#Maestroz Band to make my concert epic.”

Maestro Studios Donald Wasake says the trust Sheebah has given them shows they have come a long way in production of live concerts and events even catching the eye of the top female artiste in the country as a result of their hard work and quality output.

He promises they are doing their best behind the scenes with practice sessions already ongoing alongside their band D#Maestroz to make sure Sheebah’s concert turns out to be the best live concert of the year 2022.

Having pulled off another live production milestone recently in Desire Luzinda’s live production performance of her maiden gospel single ‘I overcome’ which received a shuttering 60,000 views online with in it’s first 24 hours of release, Wasake is certain Maestro Studios is headed for greater heights with the Sheebah concert and others to come.

