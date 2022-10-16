Singer Chris Evans Kaweesi has advised his fellow musician Rapper, Gereson Wabuyi aka Gravity Omutujju not to ever involve himself in wars of men because he is still a coward little boy with a lot to learn.

The ‘Another lover’ songmaker delivered his shreds of advice to Gravity on Saturday while on Baba TV where he said Gravity chickened out of the war he started with bruises before even those he offended replied to his insults.

“His name is Omutujju, but the way he cried does not resonate with the meaning of the name, he must be called ‘Crying Coward Gravity’, that is not how the Omutujju behaves. Gravity waged a war on the masters of the war, these three men (Bobi Wine, Bebe Cool and Chameleon) have been in such wars for over 15 years so Gravity is a young boy which is why none of the three came out to reply him but their fans have made him shed tears,” he said.

Chris Evans later advised Gravity to stay put and let the generals fight themselves because they are in their lane far higher than him.

“These guys are far, they struggled and worked hard to reach where they are, so, a mere boy Gravity to come and insult and tell them to go and look after the cows and grandchildren was total disrespect because if it wasn’t those three men, Gravity would not be there.”

“I advise him to stop competing physically for a big space and respect in entertainment but let his music compete for him. It is music which lifted these three men, not words. He however did a good thing to apologize, next time he will learn to respect elders.”

It must be recalled that after a successful ‘Tusimbudde – Ani Alina Enene’ concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval on 1st October, Gravity declared himself as the biggest artist in Uganda asking the big three to leave the field and the young stars to take over.

However, his statements were received as insults to the three music generals in Uganda and their fans waged a war against Gravity and his family via social media.