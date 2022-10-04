On Saturday, Oktoberfest Kampala 2022 Edition took place at Jahazi Pier Munyonyo in a different style right from the venue, stage, food, meat and beers.

Right from its start to the end, the festival thrived in its theme which was ‘Recognising the friendship and strong culture and economic partnership between Germany and Uganda and celebrating this unique relationship through food, drinks and arts’

Prior to the stage performances, revellers enjoyed DJ mixes while sipping drinks and enjoying different types of foods both local and international. Lots of eats were presents including Rolex Chapati, Nyama choma, and sausages from Ranchers Finest at a relative price. Since it is sponsored by Nile Breweries Limited (NBL), through its premium brand Nile Special, NBL products were being sold at a giveaway price of between Shs2,500 and Shs3,500 for beers.

Stage performances were opened by Warome Dance Crew from Germany with cultural dances. Followed by Myko Ouma and the band took who displayed a magical performance with his wonderful skills in solo guitar.

The wonderful performance by Ouma and the band pulled revellers from their comfortable tents to the stage area. The stage set-up was very strategic with a background view of Lake Victoria. Ouma’s performance which covered both Ugandan and African songs brought more energy and enjoyment to the revellers, which ushered them into the next session of DJ Aludah.

DJ Aludah’s session also add more flavour and captured the attention of everyone at the venue. Since he played different tracks both foreign and local. For the case of local tracks, his selections ranged from different generations across all cultures in Uganda, these included Kadodi from Mbala, Kiganda songs, etc, this made his performance so attractive because everyone at least had his or her favourite song played.

The legendary reggae artist Maddox got on the stage with his Dembe track followed by Irene, Empisa, Omuyimbi, Omukwano, Wowowo, Nakatude and finally Namagembe. His wonderful performance took an hour and left everyone contented.

As it’s a culture of warding the best-dressed people 10 people were in contention and the audience was among the judges, finally Merab and Tyrab emerged as winners and they are to fly to Europe courtesy of Brussels Airlines.

Speaking with Watchdog Uganda during the festival, Nile Breweries Connections Manager, John Paul Ssemakula noted that Oktoberfest is getting better and better every year. “We want to thank our biggest sponsor Nile Special for making it happen. This year editions has been very different from the previous ones as a beer and food festival, people came from parts of the world to attend this festival. This has been a success and this venue was so super. We are adopting this culture as Uganda to give back to the companies that invest a lot in our country.”

Oktoberfest is the world’s largest beer and food festival held annually in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, and runs from late September to the first weekend in October. It’s usually celebrated between September 16th and October 3rd which is the German day of Unity.