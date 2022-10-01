Victoria University Vice Chancellor, Dr Lawrence Muganga has release a book titled ‘Authentic University’, aimed at shaping University Education in Uganda

Dr Muganga who is an education Thought-Leader and passionate personnel working hard to change the education factory in Uganda broke the news about his new book through his Twitter account on Friday. He said it will be a manual book for a radically new type of education.

“With humility, I present to you my NEW book “AUTHENTIC UNIVERSITY” which is the manual for a radically NEW Type of education termed the Authentic University,” said Dr Muganga.

This is not the first book that Dr Muaganda has authored concerning Education remodelling, especially in Uganda.He has written several other books which include but not limited; ‘You Can’t Make Fish Climb Trees:Overcoming Educational Malpractice through Authentic Learning’.

Who is Dr. Lawrence Muganga?

Dr Muganga is an Education Thought-Leader, Professor of Education, award-winning best-selling author, international curriculum speaker, and passionate about changing the education factory called school.

Dr Muganga earned his MA in Economic Policy Management from Makerere University and a PhD in Educational Administration and Leadership from the University of Alberta, Canada. Dr Muganga holds a Higher Education Teaching Certification from Harvard University, Derek Bok Center for Teaching and Learning.

Dr Muganga has extensively researched and written about a cutting-edge educational paradigm known as Authentic Learning, which, in short, means an education that prepares students for the real world by equipping them with real-life skills to face now and the future.

Often called a school change advocate, he is the author of the must-read Amazon bestselling book called “You Can’t Make Fish Climb Trees: Overcoming Educational Malpractice through Authentic Learning”.

While not as funny as Dr. Seuss, his book has provoked an international conversation about the ills of the education systems around the world.

With a PhD from the University of Alberta and a Higher Education Teaching Certification from Harvard University, Dr Muganga has dedicated his life to researching and developing Authentic Learning Education. By embracing and bringing authentic learning (a.k.a. real-world learning) to teachers, students and their classrooms Dr Muganga hopes to create centres of education innovation, create modern schools, redesign classrooms, create bold schools, make learning relevant to the real world, as well as develop a common 21st-century language for teaching and learning.

The goal of authentic learning is to make education a student-centred environment filled with real-world applications throughout the global community.

Drawing from the research of educational experts worldwide, Dr Muganga advocates for the kind of revolutionized education model that would see students’ individuality used to empower them so that they can navigate their future to find real success and meaning in their lives.

Through his work with a number of universities, schools, governments and organizations of various sizes on long and short-term change initiatives Dr Muganga has worked with leaders, education managers, policymakers, teachers, students, parents, and community members to develop, implement and support Authentic Learning. His passion for education has given him meaning beyond his own country and his work has taken him to 36 countries around the world, allowing him to be authentic in his hands-on approach to learning.