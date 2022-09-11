Uganda’s biggest paint manufacturer Kansai Plascon on Friday donated paint worth Shs30million towards the renovation of the Shree Hindu Sabha – Shree Satyanarayan Temple.

The Shree Hindu Sabha – Shree Satyanarayan Temple is one of the oldest Hindu Temples in the country. It was Inaugurated in 1955 in Jinja City making it a big historical landmark in the country which always hosts prayers for the Hindu community.

It does not only hold prayers but it is also a destination of interest to tourists both domestic and foreign.

While delivering the paint donation to the Hindu community at the said temple in Jinja, the Plascon Managing Director Santosh Gumte said that the Shree Satyanarayan Temple is a great landmark for the Hindu faith in Uganda and for the country as a whole.

“When we heard about the renovation plans, as a company, we felt that we had to take part in the preservation of the heritage that this temple holds,” Mr Gumte said.

He added; “We have enjoyed great moments with Hindu communities in the past like the Holi festival, the celebration of the India Day, and we continue to stand with you by making this humble contribution towards the renovation of Shree Satyanarayan Temple because we understand how valuable and significant it is.”

Mr Gumte also pledged to continue supporting the Hindu Community in other development projects that they are undertaking.

“Religious institutions play a big part in community bonding and transformation and therefore need to be supported all the time.”

The temple provides charity to vulnerable people including orphans, street children and widows within Jinja City and as a tourist site is visited by more than 20,000 people annually.

This was the second donation Plascon made to a religious institution in a space of one week. On Tuesday, they handed over paint worth Shs30 million to the Catholic Church in Kampala to assist them in renovation and construction projects at the Uganda Martyrs Hospital, Rubaga.

Also earlier in March, they made a Shs20million cash contribution to the Anglican Church of Uganda to assist them in clearing the debts accrued during the construction of Church House.