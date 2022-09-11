The Uganda Muslim Youth living in the United States have organized a mega get together symposium in their bid to celebrate among Muslims based in the country.

The event is to take place on 6th to 8th October 2022.

This year’s host will be the Uganda Muslim Youth of Boston under the theme ‘Re-invent and Re-energize’. This has been an annual event in the United States save for the past COVID-19 pandemic years when gathering became impossible.

The event was started as a social event for the Muslims living in united states to promote the Muslim brotherhood among them. Many Ugandan Muslims live in several states within America, but it has always been a challenge bringing them together.

The Uganda American Muslim Association (UAMA) is the umbrella body/organization that has tried to foster unity among Ugandan Muslims in about 10-12 years.

Ugandan Muslim youth of Boston is headed by Imam Bukenya and its General secretary is Zena Mbega.

“We have invited Ugandan-based Muslim clerics like Imam Ahmed Kyeyune, Shiekh Mafo, Shiekh Bruhan Kiti among others for the fare,” Imam Bukenya noted.

The Uganda Muslim youth of Boston usually engage in many activities intended to bring them together and this year’s symposium is just one of the many activities that they have been organizing.

Most recently, they held Eid celebrations, which were attended by the mayor of Waltham, mayor McCarthy and the head of Waltham Police department who encouraged Ugandans to work together and those that would wish to join the police of Waltham to work closely.