Renown media personality Flavia Tumusiime has quit her job at Capital FM after 16 years of dedicated service.

In a statement issued on her social media platforms on Tuesday, Tumusiime revealed that tomorrow 31st August, 2022 will be her final show at the station. She has been hosting the ‘Mid Morning show’.

“Its been a life and career changing experience for me since 2006.The time has come again for me to stretch my potential and see what else I can become,” she posted.

Tumusiime added that Capital FM took her in as a teenager with excitement and passion and they empowered her to be the best.

“Allow the humble brag that we pulled the best English midmorning show in the country consistently all these years. Bravo!Thank you for the patience, guidance and tremendous support over these years,” she noted.

The former NTV news anchor also thanked her friends and companions on the show for always giving her a listening ear.

“Thank you for accepting me and connecting with me for so long and allowing me grow over the years… This is the end of the road for me on the midmorning show BUT certainly not the end for me Capital FM Uganda . I’ll be back in another capacity sooner than you think.”