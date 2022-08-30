The retired Bishop of North Kigezi Diocese, Edward Muhima has cautioned that this is the time for Ugandans to turn back to God, if not, the country is to face a crisis.

Retired Bishop Muhima made this call during his sermon at the State Funeral Service of the fallen General Elly Tumwine on Monday at Kololo Independence grounds.

He noted that the rate at which people hate each other and the lost love among people is a sign that Uganda as a whole needs to return to God.

“Uganda is the country I know whose motto and the national anthem have God as the centre pillar, ‘For God and My Country. ‘Oh, Uganda may God uphold thee…,’ therefore, this is the time to show what is in our motto and national anthem,” he said.

Bishop Muhima added, “Brothers and Sisters as I conclude, I want to say to us all Ugandans if we do not return to God! We are in trouble. If we don’t return to God and our behaviour does not change, we have a crisis ahead and I want to ask all of us to return to God as our motto calls for God and My Country.”

The man of God also noted that those who loved Gen Elly Tumwine must exercise the love they had for the late by forgiving those who are jubilating his death because they did not know who Gen Tumwine really was.

“Did you know Gen Elly Tumwine? There are some people writing rubbish on social media but before you accept such, did you know him? Therefore, those who appreciate him, I ask you to forgive those jubilating his death, because if they knew him, not about him but if they knew him, they will not have written such heartless statements, so let’s forgive them,” he said.

The retired Bishop hailed the fallen soldier as a serious and modest man who based his ambitions on God.

“He was a serious man and yet very modest, all these qualities were a result of his close relationship with Jesus Christ and his legacy was a result of his relationship with God. As we leave this world you and I must ponder on what type of stories we leave behind. What legacy are you going to leave behind.”

Meanwhile, Gen Tumwine, 68 years, died of lung Cancer last Thursday at Agha Khan hospital Nairobi-Kenya and he is to be buried today at his home village in Rwebikoma, Kazo District.