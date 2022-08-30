President Yoweri Museveni has today left for Juba, South Sudan for a one-day official visit.

He was seen off at Entebbe International Airport by the Minister of the Presidency Milly Babalanda and the Head of Public Service Lucy Nakyobe.

Others to see him off were the Assistant

Commander of the Airforce Maj. Gen. Charles Okidi, the Assistant Inspector General of Police Nuwagyira and the acting Director of Administration of Uganda Prisons John Bosco Tumwebaze.