The Bududa Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Emmy Mitala on Saturday, 27 was out to remind the country that the bad days when the impasse between Kampala and Kigali, which had led to a three year closure of the borders are long gone.

Mitala, a seasoned Resident District Commissioner- an important representation of the President in the District, went highest in determination as he headed to Rwanda to officially pick the woman of his dream – Mary Margaret Umubyeyi in a glamorous traditional wedding ceremony that spread tonnes of fanfare in the country’s capital- Kigali. Our reporter was part of the RDC’s Entourage and here, we bring you the event in its fullest.

Over a highly glamorous decade in active service, Mitala has served in Mbale, Kamuli, Buikwe, Mayuge, Butebo and most recently Kumi from where he was deployed at his current station in Bududa.

Kigali is far away a city from Kampala, and even further from Jinja where Mitala resides. As for Mitala himself, who might have trotted from Bududa, the unshakable determination could only be explained in full after the Saturday D Day.

Jinja to Kigali is a voyage of no less than 500km. Knowing the journey would come with much fatigue, the RDC and a few close companions left Kampala on Wednesday (3 days ahead of the event) He was also there to arrange for other guests that would only follow him on the real day of the function.

By 10am, the final group from Kampala had arrived in Kigali and the stage looked set for the occasions by all measures. Mitala, who had all along looked precisely composed was now a bit tense and moody, but it was understandable.

At about 2:40pm, the Kampala visitors arrived at the home of Mzee Mukekema Francois at Kicukiro, on the outskirts of Kigali.

It was a splendid welcome for the visiting team as the hosts categorically sprung with their flying like dances, hands in the air and bending their heads like they didn’t care about their necks possibly breaking. Before, long, the visitors, who were led by an advance team headed by Mitala- the man himself and Kamuli District Community Officer Leo Mmerewoma- the Best man.

As calm followed the thunderous ululations that ushered in the guests, the Mcee of the day announced the reason for the grand cross border visit. ” Our visitors today have escorted Emmy Mitala, who is here to ask your daughter, Mary’s hand in marriage,” the Mcee announced to Mzee Mukekema- the bride’s father as a dead silence reigned.

When the soon to be father in law announced his permission for Mitala to have his woman in plentiful, the Kampala visitors sunk in jubilations, with ululations characteristic of Busoga where Mitala hails from. A moment later, Mary was brought from wherever she had been all along hidden and asked whether she consented to the marriage Emmy had asked for. It seem d such a simple question for her to answer and what transpired was wild as excitement took the best of the Ugandans in the grand tent.

As the President’s man- Mitala was invited forward to officially be granted unlimited access to that special item he was on the foreign land for, happiness nearly killed him, occasionally prompting him to make mechanic joint moved akin to Calypso dances. And finally, Emmy and Mary Margaret were officially Mr and Mrs Mitala.

Martin Buluba, Mitala’s father said he was honoured to attend his children’s introduction, adding that didn’t feel let down an inch.

Mitala, on his part hailed him as the biggest Piller that has propelled him and his siblings to all the successes they have attained, including seeing them through school.

The bride’s family asked their now son in law to love and safely take care of their daughter since her responsibility had completely shifted from them to her husband.

The visiting team remains in the country until tomorrow when they are expected to head back to Uganda.