Singer Fik Fameica has survived a deadly car accident today Sunday.

Fik Fameica, real name Shafik Walukaaga survived the accident on his way to perform at his third concert at Nimrod Beach, Luwero.

Fortunately, the ‘kanzunzu’ singer says he is well and today’s show is still on.

“Me and my team got an accident on our way to Luwero. My people of Luwero look no further we made it, still alive and I can’t wait to see you Tonight. ALLAH GOT THIS!” he posted on his Social media pages.