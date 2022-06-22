Uganda Police have revealed that they are still investigating an alleged altercation between popular artist Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool and security officer a one Captain Namara which occurred on Sunday 19th of June in the parking yard of Peer lounge bar in Ntinda, a Kampala suburb.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says the conflict arose after a minor accident.

“Preliminary information gathered indicates that while trying to get parking at the bar, the Captain Namara brushed Bebe Cool’s vehicle which forced the latter to come out of the vehicle and a disagreement ensued,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We have retrieved the CCTV footage and are reviewing the contents to establish whether a gun was drawn as alleged by Bebe Cool. We are also looking into the allegation of the physical exchange between the two parties which could have attracted other friends.”

Owoyesigyire added that they have reached out to Bebe Cool and obtained his account of events.

“We also managed to trace Captain Namara whom we found at Gemini medical centre and as soon as he stabilizes, we shall be able to record his statement.”

He further disclosed that six security officers who allegedly beat up Namara are under their custody.

” We advise drivers to always be extra careful while reacting to traffic incidents as emotions can put one’s life in danger. We have since taken action against 6 officers who responded and further escalated the situation at Ntinda Police station,” he said.

“They are currently detained at Railway Police. More updates will be availed in due course.”

On Sunday, the ‘Gyenvudde’ singer through his social media account, said he survived being shot by an errant motorist/security officer who drew a gun at him.

In a Facebook post, Bebe Cool stated that the man wanted to shoot him after knocking his car.

However, he said in the course of events, they managed to disarm the plain clothes man and he was later arrested by police.

“He was later taken to ntinda police station.I was immediately asked by the police officer to go make a statement at the station,” Bebe Cool said on Sunday morning.

However, on arrival at the station, Bebe Cool noted that the suspect’s colleagues had already arrived before him, thereby rounding off the station and had put the police officers at gun point.

“They commanded me to vacate the premises and nearly shot at me.I had to run to my car and the driver took off.I have been told that the culprit was taken away from the police station by his mates,” the singer further said before posting a 27 second video unveiling the face of the suspect.

” I have made calls to the responsible persons who are the bosses of this guy and they are in the know.Watch the space as alot more is to be unveiled here.”