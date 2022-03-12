Hot100 radio station has closed business after running bankrupt.

In a statement dated 11th March, 2022, the management of Hot100 fm says they have decided to move on and perhaps continue serving Ugandans in different ways, using newer and more efficient platforms, that may increase engagement and value.

“Over the last 20 years, we have entertained you, the young, wild and free with fresh mix of urban hip music, entertainment and news. We pioneered a trendy Ugandan radio format that led to the rise of an urban home grown music genre and culture- ‘Luga flow’. Along the way, we popularized Ugandan hip hop artistes with radio airplay, concerts and dance parties,”the management stated.

” While we have truly enjoyed doing this, we believe that time has come for us to move on….. Therefore, with effect from 11th March, 2022, we will discontinue our official broadcasts as Hot100 on the frequency 100.9 MHz.”

The radio station management further noted that they will engage their advertisers to ensure that reconciliations and contractual obligations are concluded, hassle free.

“We do thank you all for your support through the years and for the confidence you placed in Hot100.”