Government through the Ministry of Education and sports, has today commissioned St Joseph Buhara Secondary School in Buhara sub county of Kabale District.

According to the Kabale Chief Administrative officer, Edmond Ntimba, the school, was constructed at the tune of 2.17 billion shillings and construction works were undertaken by Geses-U.

Commissioning the school, the State of minister of Trade, industries and Cooperatives, David Bahati, who represented the Minister of Education and sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni, said that the construction of the seed secondary school is the government initiative, aimed at human capital development, which is a recipe for empowering people to make them self-sustaining. The Minister, who also planted a tree, called on the public to embrace the practice of always planting trees in their localities, as a means to conserve the environment.

The Ndorwa East Member of Parliament, Wilfred Niwagaba said securing the funds for the construction of the school, was as a result of concerted efforts from many stakeholders. He called on the school’s administration to ensure that they use the new structures to improve on performance. The legislator also implored to ensure discipline and ensure that they don’t engage in strike, which would result into destroying the new structures.

The Assistant commissioner in charge secondary in the Ministry of Education and Sports, Moses Mugisha, said St Joseph Buhara secondary school, is one of the 117 seed secondary schools constructed by Government, under phase one of the World Bank funded Uganda Inter-Governmental Fiscal Transfers-UGIFT Program.

St Joseph’s Buhara SS Head teacher, Grace Tumukunde, commended government for constructing the for school the structures and said that the new structures, have helped to improve students’ enrollment by more than 100 students. She commended the Bishop of Kabale Diocese, the Rt Rev Callist Rubaramira, for granting land, which the school, was constructed.

The Kabale District LC5 Chairperson, Nelson Nshangabasheija, commended government, for considering Kabale district among the first beneficiaries under U-GIFT. He, however requested the Minister to follow up on the issue of the continued unstable electricity supply in the district, which he said has continued to affect the business community and schools, among others.