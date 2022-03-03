Frank Gashumba, the Council of Abavandimwe leader has organised a first of a kind carnival to celebrate the culture and rights of Banyarwanda in Uganda.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Gashumba called upon all people who love Abavandimwe to ensure that they attend the carnival since its the day they will showcase who they are and what defines them.

“If you want to meet those genetically blessed ladies, it’s the day, and we definitely think the government should declare it a public holiday,” the motivational Speaker and social entrepreneur said, before requesting the Government of Uganda to declare the day a public holiday

He however, noted that the date for the carnival will be communicated as soon as possible.

See Gashumba’s full statement:

By Frank M.Gashumba

Council for Abavandimwe

2nd March 2022

ABAVANDIMWE CARNIVAL- IGITARAMO

Much as we are from different ethnic backgrounds, our unifying factor is that we are all Africans at the end of the day.

Personally, I am a Ugandan whose grand parents migrated from Rwanda. There are over 11 million banyarwanda known as Abavandimwe who are now Citizens of Uganda.

Our grandparents settled in different parts of Uganda, and there is no area in Uganda with no banyarwanda. Actually, some parts of Uganda like Kisoro were curved out of Rwanda.

When you meet the banyarwanda born & raised in Bunyoro, they speak Lunyoro, when you meet them in Toro they speak Lutooro, when you find them in Busoga they speak fluent Lusoga, when you find them in Ankole they speak fluent Runyankole, when you meet them in the East they speak Lusamya or Lugishu and when you find them in Buganda, they speak fluent luganda and are loyal to the kingdom of Buganda.

On that note, Council for Abavandimwe an umbrella organization that is promoting the culture and the rights of banyarwanda in Uganda, is organizing the first ever ABAVANDIMWE CARNIVAL-IGITARAMO in Kampala.

We are going to celebrate our culture.

If you love Abavandimwe, or are a friend, or married to one, it’s the day when we are going to showcase who we are and this is a definite MUST attend.

If you want to meet those genetically blessed ladies, it’s the day, and we definitely think the government should declare it a public holiday.

“Bwoba Omanyi nti olina akasajja kumutiima tojja kuba oja kuffa”.

The date will be communicated soon