The home of Mbarara North MP Robert Rukaari Mwesigwa was full of buzz on Tuesday evening as he entertained guests to the ongoing Uganda Investment Symposium with lots of food, drinks and music at his home in Nkonkonjeru, a Mbarara City suburb.

Guests were entertained to Ankore cultural dances, rhymes and songs.

This week, Dr Rukaari, who chairs the Uganda Investment Symposium, hosted a massive symposium at Kakyeka stadium where entrepreneurs from across Ankore region come to tap into opportunities offered by Uganda Development Bank and Operation Wealth Creation. The event was opened by OWC chief coordinator Gen Salim Saleh.

And it left the Ankore people excited, happy and grateful.

On Tuesday evening, Rukaari generously treated his guests to a dinner at his residence, where foods, drinks and entertainment flowed through the night until guests were full to the brim.

Among entertainers were University students who were introduced as a group of young people who earn their tuition and livelihoods from performances on such occasions, under the guidance of a catholic priest, Fr Kaboyi.

Hon Rukaari also appealed to his guests to fundraise towards constructing a house in Sanga, Kiruhura district, for one senior citizen, a bushwar veteran, Mr Kakiziba who doesn’t have a roof over his head.