By Everest Mukiibi

At least 55 girls suffering from nodding syndrome disorder in Lamwo district have been sexually abused in the last four years.

Statistics from Geoffrey Ocana the Lamwo District Probation officer, indicates that 39 of the victims are aged between 15 and 17 years while 16 of them are between 18 and 24 years.

Ocana says,51 of the victims have given birth while four others are expecting. He says that the victims were abused by errant men who attacked them from water points and at homes when they remained alone and could not defend themselves.

According to the breakdown, 29 cases were recorded from Palabek Abera, 11 from Palabek Gem, 5 from Palabek Ogili, 4 from Padibe West and the others from Palabek Kal and Lokung Sub Counties.

Ocana noted that some of the perpetrators are relatives of the victims and a number of them have been arrested by the police and convicted by different courts in the area.

Joel Wat-Okei, the Palabek Gem Sub County LC III Chairperson, said that one incident was registered last week noting that the perpetrator has been arrested and remanded by the court.

He disclosed that due to the rising cases of sexual abuse meted on the girls suffering from nodding syndrome they have now embarked on massive awareness creation urging the community to protect those suffering from the condition.

Richard Button Oloya, a guardian of one of the affected children, pleaded with the government to introduce stringent measures against such perpetrators to deter others from such shameful acts.

Norbert Mao, the Democratic Party president general, says everyone has gone silent on the issue of nodding syndrome, and called upon the Acholi elites to come together for a common cause and deal with the issue.