Kampala Metropolitan Police South has revealed that it has blocked Ruger’s concert because organisers failed to meet basic security and safety standards.

Popularly known for his continental hit songs like bounce and dior, Ruger, a Nigerian singer was scheduled to perform today 12th February, 2022 at Dungu Resort, Munyonyo.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, the organisers were given guidelines to follow, like having a traffic plan for the revellers who are to attend the show, putting in place access control measures, liaising with the territorial police and informing them about the number of revellers they expect to attend.

“Organisers were supposed to also have an ambulance in place from a recognised hospital, put in place measure of crowd control, and also obtaining clearance from the venue owner and local authorities. Unfortunately, they have failed to meet the guidelines prompting us to stop the event to avoid incidents that can lead to accidents and safety breach,”Owoyesigyire said in a statement.

He also told revellers not to bother going to Dungu Resort today in order to avoid any inconveniences.

” All our territorial police commanders have been informed accordingly, to ensure no planned concerts are held in insecure environments.Any inconveniences that could have been caused are highly regretted.”