Businessman Rajiv Ruparelia has thanked his billionaire dad Dr Sudhir Ruparelia for being his great mentor and always being by his side.

Rajiv, the Managing Director of Ruparelia Group of Companies is the only son of Uganda’s richest property mogul.

Celebrating 12 years of Friendship on Facebook with his dad, Rajiv lauded the former for always sharing and teaching him almost everything he currently knows.

“It’s been a journey and a half and I must say I have truely enjoyed all the experience we have shared good and bad.. but thank you for everything you have shared and taught me through our time together,” Rajiv, who is a motorsport rally driver said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

” Time is something we can’t value but we must cherish.. love you dad and thanks for all the memories we have created together and many more we shall create together.. x,”he added.