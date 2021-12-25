Pastor Jackson Ssenyonga has once again been accused of failing to pay salaries of his Top Media employees.

The disgruntled employees say they have spent three months without pay yet the man of God is busy enjoying himself together with his family.

Pastor Ssenyonga is the owner of Top TV, Top Radio, Kampala FM among other radio stations spread across the country.

One of the affected employees who preferred anonymity for fear of losing his job said the Christian Life Church Ministries lead preacher on Wednesday injected millions of shillings in his daughter Jackie Ssenyonga’s engagement party yet for them they have spent the months of October, November and December without receiving a single penny.

“Pastor Ssenyonga who pretends to be a man of God how are you going to feel when seated at your home enjoying chicken and meat with your family while your employees are eating nothing? Pastor Ssenyonga pay your employees so that they can enjoy their Christmas season too. They have families and people to care for,” the employee said in a post making rounds on social media.

A few weeks ago, Pastor Ssenyonga was reported to the Commissioner Labour Relations and Productivity at the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development over failure to pay salaries of his employees at Top TV.

Pastor Ssenyonga was dragged to the Gender Ministry along with the station’s general manager, Ronald Mubiru.

Rick Ashaba, now former presenter at Top TV who represented his colleagues in reporting his former bosses, said he was demanding arrears of 10 months amounting to Shs5 million but instead of paying him, Pastor Ssenyonga and Mubiru decided to send him packing with empty pockets.

Ashaba asked the Gender Ministry to compel the media house and Pastor Ssenyonga to clear his salary arrears as well as that of other affected employees.

In August this year, a section of Top Media employees unleashed anger at their boss Ssenyonga whom they accused of refusing to pay their monthly salaries yet he had the money he uses to spoil his son Josh Senyonga with luxuries.

In a social media message to blogger Kakensa Media, one of the media house employees claimed that they had spent three months without pay yet Pastor Senyonga was busy preparing and injecting millions of shillings in his son’s wedding.

“Recently, he bought for him a brand new Subaru new model. Bro.. We are frustrated.. Working for all this time without pay in these Covid-19 times is not easy. We have families and alot to work on,”the disgruntled employees said.

“Kindly help us expose this guy. We are tired, maybe he will do the needful after exposing him,”he added.