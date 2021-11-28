It may seem as though ladies have a softspot for Andre (on the beat), full names, Ojambo Andrew. Or, he is reading the script of radio business guru, Joel Isabirye, who has the trophies for most Showbiz marriages!

The artist/ producer was introduced on Saturday by Victor Ruz’s “official song” vixen, Shadia in Mbale.

Shadia has been on the scene for quite some time now as she was dating and expecting a child with Mudra (the muyayu hit artist) last year and the couple was almost making it official but then Shadia changed her mind and even “had a miscarriage” thereafter.

Mudra helped her land a presenter job at STV Uganda but one day she and her BBS presenter friend (who is also her matron) went to interview Daddy Andre and guess what, she never left Andre’s side since then and now wants to resign from TV.

Not to forget that this very Black Market Records presenter dated Angella Katatumba who left him after his sex scandal (asking for sex from most of the females he worked with before making for them hits).

Nina Roz still fell for him and she even introduced him to her parents only to dump him later because of his ‘ghost’.

Not even a yet a year later and a vixen has taken over, wow.

Goodluck.