Some are born rich, while others work their way up. It’s a fact of life.

Money is necessary for us to survive; we are just human after all. Without it we would walking around with empty stomachs, donning barely enough layers of clothing, constantly wishing we had a roof over our heads.

There’s nothing wrong with having plenty of it either (lucky you), as long as it’s used for good.

Your wealth might get you your dream car, a mansion, or those tickets to anywhere. But that euphoria is bound to die eventually. You don’t have to be affluent to live a life you’ll love.

1) TIME

“Better three hours too soon than a minute too late.”

The past, future and present.

Money cannot buy you more or lost time. While you still can, let your loved ones or special other know you love them. Apologize before you lose the chance.

Stop postponing quality time with your kids by giving them the “Not now, I’m busy” excuse. It is up to you to decide what to spend your time on. We all know time travel and machines rarely ever end well.

2) LOVE

“Money can’t buy the butterflies you get when you lock eyes with your husband/wife across a crowded room.”

Love comes in many forms and the last thing we humans need to do is pay people to make us feel adored and important. Being a parent or a good partner should be done without expecting anything in return. Love them because you want to, not because there’s money in it for you.

Money may come in handy for some of your dates, though. Look at the couples who only marry for money, how happy do their relationships end up being? Aspire to have a marriage more beautiful than your wedding. “For richer or for poorer,” remember? A lasting and successful marriage is one of the beautiful things money can’t buy.

3) PEACE

“I am content; that is a blessing greater than riches; and he to whom that is given need ask no more.”

Values, especially peace, can never be bought. Countless world leaders have spent billions on military and armed forces to “achieve” a certain level of peace, yet our world seems to be at the brink of a third world war.

Funds might help you build that vacation home at the beach or in Bukoto, but it won’t guarantee your inner peace. It can only be felt once you’ve come into terms with how everything in your life is going. Stop thinking about how to earn money, save it or spend it and just let things be. Breathe in. Breathe out. Finally, relax.

4) EXPERIENCES

“Every memory makes me who I am right now, in this moment. Good or bad, all experiences shape you.”

The look of accomplishment on our child’s face when they finally master the song or one line in the Qur’an/Bible they’ve been practicing for so long . A baby’s first steps and first words. A long, tight hug when you really need it. Tears of joy during a reunion.

Anything nature-made: sun, flowers blooming in the crunchy autumn leaves. Time spent with Mother nature comes at no cost. Money can’t buy the warmth of the sun or of an embrace. But it can bring you there.

5) HEALTH

“Money cannot buy health, but I’d settle for a diamond-studded wheelchair.”

What’s there to do with a million dollars under your name if your body isn’t conditioned for adventures? Sleepless nights and overtime hours to make extra income are not worth the consequences which often require hospital visits and confinement.

No amount of Botox will bring back your youthful glow and earlier years. The most it’ll do is preserve your outer appearance. It might make you look divine and now, but even the most expensive face lifts are ephemeral – and bound to get saggy.

6) FRIENDSHIP

Some people are only friends with you because of your net worth. But those who are true friends are the ones who have been there when you barely made a name for yourself.

Money can make your friendship more adventurous, exciting even. How sure are you that the people you consider your friends now will still be there when you go back to being just an average person though ? True friends value your worth no matter your net worth.

7) KNOWLEDGE

Money is what gets you through University and help you shape your career. It doesn’t matter if you go to the most prestigious school , or are enrolled in one of the more popular majors. Buying your way through an education can only take you so far.

Money can also equip you with the latest technological innovations, books, and the best teachers. But it cannot buy talent and wisdom. Your financial background only exists to nurture your already existent intellect. It’s a process that no one else but you can control. Knowledge is one of the things money can’t buy.

8) MANNERS AND RESPECT

“I speak to everyone in the same way, whether he is the garbage man or the president of this country ”

You can hire a life coach, an assistant, or even surround yourself with the “nicest” people, but intentions of changing yourself for the better must genuinely come from the inside. There is an abundance of affluent people who forget about manners once they’ve established their name in an industry.

#NB Instead of yearning for more riches, let’s seek joy instead. For at the end of the day, there are just some things money can’t buy.