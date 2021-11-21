MPs and staff of the Uganda Parliamentary Savings and Cooperative Society (Parliamentary SACCO) on Friday, 19 November 2021 elected a new governing board.

The new team which was voted for during the 17th Annual General Meeting at Parliament House will hold office for four years with a new governing bylaw of the Parliamentary SACCO allowing them to be voted for another term into their current positions.

The new SACCO board comprises of; Robert Migadde (NRM, Buvuma Island County) as Chairperson; Evelyn Chemutai (NRM, Bukwo district) as Vice Chairperson; Patrick Lassu (Staff previously serving as member) as Treasurer and Board Members; Hon Silas Aogon (Ind. Kumi Municipality), Hon Connie Galiwango (Ind. Mbale City), Faith Apeduno (staff), Frank Mutagubuya (staff), Miria Matembe (former MP) and Justin Khainza (former MP).

In his inaugural speech, Migadde promised to work together with his team which he referred to as dynamic, for interests of members.

“We wish to work towards the growth of the Parliamentary SACCO and its performance and I encourage any new MPs who have not joined to do so because there is a lot for them to benefit in being a member,” he stated.

The members of the Parliamentary SACCO, formed in 2002 also voted for Edward Lule (incumbent and staff), Sarah Nakawunde (incumbent and former MP) and Betty Bamukwatse (former MP) to the Supervisory Committee.

Outgoing Chairperson, Jalia Bintu, said the Parliamentary SACCO was profitable throughout the thick and thin of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During elections and as expected, the capital base of the SACCO fell from Shs 54 billion to Shs30 billion and revenue fell from 4.1 to 2.8 billion; however, we continued to make profits and remain self-reliant,” she added.

The Minister of State for Bunyoro Affairs, Jenipher Namuyangu, while opening the AGM encouraged MPs to join and advised the Parliamentary SACCO to continue strategically investing in profitable ventures.

She asked the new Parliamentary SACCO leadership to maintain a proper communication flow so that the members are aware of all its activities.

The Parliamentary SACCO’s Chief Executive Officer, Methods Mureebe, said that there were new savings packages including pilgrimage, school fees and holiday saving packages with varying attractive interest rates percentages of 8.5, seven and eight respectively.

Also, the Parliamentary SACCO has introduced a long term five-year savings product of 12 per cent per annum.

Jalia Bintu’s outgoing team includes Capt. John Emilly Otekat (Vice Chairperson), Florence Ibi Ekwau (Treasurer) and ordinary members; Herbert Nuwagaba, James Kabajo, Rosemary Nyakikongoro, Tony Ayoo and John Mwasa (Staff).