Media personality Flavia Tumusiime has proved that she is ready to weather any kind of storm to ensure that her marriage with Andrew Kabuura remains unshakeable despite the latter’s recent mega cheating scandal.

Last Sunday, social media was awash with reports that the NTV Press Box presenter was cheating on Flavia.

Kabuura allegedly cheated on his wife with a one Mercy Twinomujuni, who works with the French Embassy in Kampala.Mercy is married to Philip Tumwebaze, a youthful city born again pastor.

In leaked whatsapp chat screenshots that made rounds on social media, Kabuura and Mercy were seen exchanging romantic messages as well as nude videos and photos.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

Following the scandal, many people thought that Flavia would give up on her marriage probably by dumping the cheating Kabuura.

However, it seems the former NTV news anchor is not willing to let go of her man and on Saturday 18, September, she attended Joel Khamadi’s wedding function with him, thus showing the public that they are still a happy couple.

Khamadi is Kabuura’s work colleague and long time friend.

When it was his turn to address the audience during the function, Kabuura who was Khamadi’s bestman first introduced his wife before showering her with praise on how she is a beautiful woman.

“Just before I welcome Joel to the married class, let me first say my wife is seated right there. You stand up and wave to the audience. My beautiful wife is right there. Before I met her, I had already met Joel…,” Kabuura said.

In 2019, Kabuura and Flavia legalized their relationship as they walked down the aisle at All Saints Church in Nakasero, Kampala.

The celebrity couple’s wedding ceremony was presided over by outspoken retired assistant Anglican Bishop of Kampala, Dr Zac Niringiye.

It should be remembered that Kabuura and Flavia officially got engaged in November 2018 after a traditional Kuhingira ceremony at Flavia’s parents’ home in Kiruhura, western Uganda.

Last year, social media was awash with rumors about the breakup of the couple.

The rumor had it that Kabuura had been committing adultery, something that forced their marriage to end.

But surprisingly, as Flavia celebrated her 32rd birthday, Kabuura penned down a love message for his wife, confirming that they were still together.

Through his social media platform, Kabuura said that, “Happy birthday love. To more blessings and life with you.”

And going through Flavia’s social media platform, the former NTV news anchor claimed that she feels so great for the life she’s living with her husband.

“Thank you @kampalaserenahotel for the lovely birthday cake. Turning 32 and I feel blessed for the life God has given me with Andrew Kabuura, and I already have the best gift loading,” she shared.

She also shared a video of herself opening a box containing cake with her wedding band, captioning it ‘Life’.