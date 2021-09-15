Currently, singer Alexander Bagonza famously known as A Pass must be the happiest man in Uganda following Andrew Kabuura’s cheating scandal.

On Sunday, social media was awash by reports that sports journalist Kabuura had been cheating on his wife Flavia Tumusiime for some good months.

Kabuura allegedly cheated on his fellow media personality with a one Mercy Twinomujuni, who works with the French Embassy in Kampala.Mercy is married to Philip Tumwebaze, a youthful city born again pastor.

Its no public secret that A Pass has a strong crush on Flavia and for years he has been trying to have her as his lover though his attempts were cut short in 2018 when the latter decided to introduce Kabuura to her parents.

And when Kabuura cheated on the beautiful media personality, the ‘chuupa ku chuupa’ singer decided to try his luck again by promising Flavia that he will not be careless like her husband in case she gives him chance to become her new lover.

In a veiled message which seems to be directed to Flavia, A Pass told the former NTV news anchor that he is a kind of a man who will cheat on her but she will never find out because he respects her so much.

“When I love ❤️ I Looooooove ❤️❤️❤️

I am the kind of man every woman needs.The kind of man who cheats but you never find out because I respect you so much,” excited A Pass said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“I am the perfect man you need in your life baby Boo, I will lie to you sometimes, I will cheat from time to time but you will never catch me sweets 🍬 which means you will be happy 😃 #IHitAndStay,” he added.

In 2019, Kabuura and Flavia legalized their relationship as they walked down the aisle at All Saints Church in Nakasero, Kampala.

In 2018, A Pass went through a ‘broken heart phase’ as Flavia chose to introduce Kabuura to her parents.

The first time A Pass got close to her, he couldn’t stop smiling and taking selfies. But despite his bold moves and social media love messages, Flavia made her choice and it wasn’t the singer.

This left A Pass emotional before deciding to take his broken heart to the mountain and cry for seven days because no one could understand what his heart was going through.

“The best thing to do now is to move on. What has happened has happened, as painful as it maybe I have to go forward like Amama Mbabazi,” A Pass said in 2018.