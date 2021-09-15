Big Brother has had special diary sessions with Liquorose and Saga where he gave them a special assignment of pranking their lovers with a staged love fight.

The assignment requires Liquorose to avoid Emmanuel (house lover) until her next diary session and Big Brother will be awarding her 200bb token and 200 bbnaira if the task is well executed. These two literally spend all their time together in the house but Liquor seems to be doing great.

Saga was also to avoid Nini which seems quite hard for him since he always says she is his comforter in the house and the reason he is still sane. He will also be rewarded with 200bb token and 200bb naira for this secret task, if BB is satisfied with his performance.

The couples have been sharing beds until yesterday night where Saga left Nini’s bed and went to the next room while Liquorose left her bed for Emmanuel and slept in the lounge. Emmanuel has tried apologizing to Liqour several times for doing nothing but all in vain.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

Mental health is at stake here because the four victims are so unhappy as they continue carrying out the task in pain.

Well done Biggie at least things are shaken up a bit with all this tension , imagine being okay with your lover and out of the blue things go from bad to worse.

Hope the relationships stand still after this prank is done.