Singer Sheebah Karungi has felt it rough after being attacked by angry Ugandans on social media for poking her nose in marriage issues she doesn’t understand.

Earlier today, social media was awash with reports of sports journalist Andrew Kabuura cheating on his wife Flavia Tumusiime with a one Mercy Twinomujuni, an employee of French Embassy in Kampala.

Following the incident, Sheebah came out to defend Flavia by lashing out at people who are busy disrespecting and blaming the media personality for her husband’s cheating ways.

“Am very disgusted by the way society is disrespecting a very hard working, respectful , brilliant woman like Flavia Tumusiime yet am sure she’s already going through enough! Instead of blaming the person who strays, the world would rather try to figure out why the cheating happened and then place blame,” the singer posted on her Facebook page on Sunday.

” Often, that blame is placed on the woman, even when it’s wrong. Stop shaming women .I sympathize with you FLAVIA❤️ Be strong my friend , they want you to Break down & loose it. Don’t give them that satisfaction, You’ve worked so hard for your crown! You are a phenomenal woman 👑God bless you🙏🏽As for Women Teething about this… SHAME ON YOU.#StopShamingWomen‼️”

However, Sheebah’s statement did not go well with a number of netizens who told the singer to first get herself a man before involving herself in the affairs of married people.

See social media comments:

Ian Martin-” Tuula wansi. Atleast he cheated with the opposite sex not same gender.If you know you know.” Mwenyi Julius- “Sheebah get married stop behaving like a ditective in flaviaz marriage.” Kalemeera Ronald- “Really of all people Sheebah to talk about cheating in married couples.. Nooooooo…..” Ronald Apangu- “Why do you even post this? This is disrespect as well. Worst still you even add a photo!” Shadia Umar Mulunji- “Now sheebah what on earth do you know about marriage 😂😂😂 Nkwagala nyooooo naye Bino bikususse Okutegeera dia.” Wasswa Gerald- “You too you cheated on Keko and Nina Roz so sit your ass down.” Hamza Van Pi- “U see foras we don’t care…. but for starters, why dint she inspire you to quit lesbianism?? Tuulako wansi 😏😏😏.” Yobu Yobu- “Oh priizzz! Your post is disgusting. You just want comments and likes like some of us. Don’t pretend to care. Have you talked to Flavia or the person alleged to stray like you claim in your post or you’re also basing on social media rumours? You’re no better than those trying to hurt the person you’re pretending to seek to console. Gasiya bulolo. Gwe Guma, mscheeewww! Even.” Teacher Mpamire-” A private message would have been better .otherwise you have done more harm than good my sister…..but wait I would have sent

Sheebah a private message too instead of posting here. Now who’s the confuser and the confusee.” Assinat Wafuba- “Now it’s as if your broadcasting her situation 😏😏naye oba kintu gwe when will u ever do things which rhyme with your age🤷‍♀️Wat If Flavia forgives the husband,,will come back here and explain the situation??!!bantu kwebuza magezi.” Al’Bashir M Ali- “Wisdom ain’t like salt. It’s never found in each & every head. An anonymous post with no one tagged would have done a better job.”