Socialite Shanita Namuyimbwa famously known as Bad Black is on the run after escaping from her rented apartment without clearing rent arrears amounting to Shs18 million.

According to neighbors, Bad Black vacated the house in the wee hours of last night.

The property in question is owned by a one David Ssekigudde Kaggwa and its located at Bukasa Lane, Butabika.

The socialite was supposed to pay Shs6 million per month as rent for the posh apartment.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, check out here

According to an eviction notice which was served to Bad Black by the managers of the property- Kaggwa & Kaggwa Advocates , the former consistently breached the tenant’s agreement by refusing to pay rent for months.

“…. You informed me that you had traveled and would be able to immediately pay USD5000 (Shs18m) and the balance of the arrears would be sent to our bank account,” the law firm said in a notice dated 18 June, 2021.

“You have not fulfilled your promise. This is a demand that you vacate the house by 30th June 2021 at 12pm to avoid a forceful eviction. Failure to comply, we shall use police and have your property removed and confiscated until you pay the rent arrears in full.”