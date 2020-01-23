Today, let’s talk about hair coloring (with tint, henna or dye) and things you should consider if you want to pull off a stunning look after a hair do.

Here are thing you should look at before coloring your hair,

Choosing the best color for your skin tone

When it comes to tint, henna, dye or anything that ladies use to color hair, it’s always good to go for a color that matches with your skin complexion, don’t just chose a color because it looks great on a particular celebrity, but chose it because it will look good on you. For example, why should you go for gold/white or yellow when are dark skinned?

Let the specialist do it

I know how ladies want to save a lot but please, when it comes to coloring your hair, invest in yourself and let the specialist do that job. It’s not easy to color your hair perfectly but these specialists have the equipments, technicality and knowledge about color balancing, among other things that are required to get your hair look great in color.

Know your head

We all know our heads very well, at least our friends or even photos (selfies) help us to know how good or bad our heads are shaped, and for this reason, if you have a bad head shape, don’t cut your hair for the sack of tinting it so that you look like, Winnie Nwagi, Nina Roz or any other celebrity. It’s better to leave your head covered with hair and color it that way.

Choose the best alternative

You can always decide, if you want your hair to be colored permanently, go for Tint, if you want a short term thing, go for henna.

And when you visit a hair specialist, they can always tell you how to maintain your hair for a long time without worrying about hair breakage.