Alice Namulwa Mukasa, the mother to the late former Butaleja Woman Member of Parliament (MP), Cerina Nebanda has warnedformer ICT minister Aida Nantaba to stop using her family to fight her political wars.

On Tuesday during the Parliamentary session, Nantaba, also Kayunga District Woman MP, said, “I received a phone call from Cerina Nebanda’s mother. She told me, ‘honourable, you are going to be killed by the same person who killed my daughter’. I was shocked because I didn’t know where she had got my number. She told me I should go to her to get the details about the murder plot. I didn’t take it seriously but shared it with somebody. I told her I would still come and get more information but didn’t go there. Little did I know that she meant.”

However, on Thursday, Namulwa refuted Nantaba’s allegations and said that she has never talked to her and called it ‘blackmail and defamation’ of her entire family.

In a letter addressed to Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga Namulwa said; “Indeed I am very certain that you know very well that I have never in my life telephoned you neither have I had any connection or dealings with you whatsoever and for that matter, I cannot and will not be party of your renown continued immature political gimmicks and I accordingly publicly completely dissociate myself from your such accustomed negative diversionary tendencies more so by implication against the Government of Uganda.”

Namulwa asked Nantaba to publicly straightway retract the blackmail in both the print and electronic media including on the floor of Parliament not later than the close of business of Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

“Failure to do so I have already instructed my family lawyers to without further delay take the required necessary legal course of action against you at your peril and embarrassment,” she said.

Nantaba is yet to respond.