ISABANYALA of Bunyala Kingdom Rtd Maj Baker Kimeze Mpagi Byarufu II has pleadged to talk to the NRM Government as one way of releasing all political prisoners which were arrested during 2021 elections.

Kimeze said that he has been approached by so many people around his Kingdom and the nation at large, saying that some of their relatives and friends are still incarcerated in Government prisons two years now.

He was at Kitatya SS in Kayunga while cerebrating the 14 Coronation anniversary where he was welcomed by the Prime minister of Bunyala, Martin Senkatuuka , Bunyala Ministers, Clan Leaders, The Archdeacon of Bbaale Ven David Ssekimpi, Clergy, Lay Readers and other Leaders .

Kimeze was also joined by Ssaabaluri of Buluri Kingdom Butamanya omwatyansozi, Ikumbania II Geoffrey Weyabire of Bugwere Kingdom and other Dignitaries.

He thanked the Banyala Community, Royal Family and other stakeholders who have stood with him to see that the Event was successful and launched the Ekidero kya Luluri Lunyala (Dictionary) the book which contains all the Culture and Norms of Bunyala and Buruuri.

“I urge all of you our people to read this book and understand our Culture and Norms such a that you also teach our children to love and respect the Kingdom” Kimeze asserted.

It was on 16th August 2008 ,His Royal Highness Rtd Maj Baker Kimeze Mpagi Byarufu Ssaabanyala II was enthroned at Kyerima in Kayunga replacing his Father Late Nathan Ngasaki Mpagi Byarufu Ssaabanyala I.

He also mobilized the youth to go and upgrade their Academic qualifications in order to have professionals in the Kingdom.

Kimeze also appealed to the people of Kayunga to work together even though they have a challenge of Land grabbers.

He finally, asked all the stakeholders and Banyala Community to stop Political discrimination which he referred to backwardness, and called up on all Kayunga people to work hard and educate their Children.