On March 6, 2025, Professor Joyce Kakuramatsi Kikafunda made history once again, presenting her Letters of Credence to Nepal’s President Ramchandra Paudel, officially stepping into her role as Uganda’s High Commissioner to Nepal. For a woman whose career has been defined by breaking barriers and fostering progress, this appointment is yet another milestone in a life dedicated to education, diplomacy, and social good. As Uganda and Nepal look to deepen their ties, Kikafunda brings a wealth of experience, a grounded philosophy, and a vision for collaboration that promises to elevate bilateral relations—especially with the support of Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, Nepal’s Honorary Consul in Uganda.

A Storied Work History Rooted in Service

Kikafunda’s career is a testament to her relentless drive and commitment to uplifting communities. Before entering the diplomatic sphere, she was a pioneering academic at Makerere University, Uganda’s oldest and most prestigious institution. There, she spearheaded the establishment of the Department of Food Science and Technology in 1989, serving as its head for 12 years. Her work focused on food security, value addition, and nutrition—issues critical to Uganda’s development. This foundation in academia laid the groundwork for her later diplomatic roles, where she has consistently bridged practical solutions with policy-making.

Her diplomatic journey began in earnest in 2013 when she was appointed Uganda’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, a role she held until 2017. She then served as High Commissioner to Australia from 2017 to 2022 before taking up her current post in New Delhi, India, where she is accredited to multiple countries, including Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Maldives, and Bhutan. Each assignment has showcased her ability to navigate complex international landscapes while advocating for Uganda’s interests.

Education: A Foundation for Impact

Kikafunda’s academic credentials are as impressive as her career achievements. She graduated with a First-Class Honours degree in Agriculture from Makerere University in 1976—the first woman to do so at the institution. She pursued a Master’s in Food Science and Technology at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada and later earned a PhD in Food Science and Nutrition from the University of Reading in the UK. Her research on childhood malnutrition in rural Uganda, which identified poor weaning practices as a key issue, directly informed her community outreach efforts, reducing malnutrition rates in western Uganda from 21% to 11% in just four years.

A Work Philosophy of Resilience and Collaboration

At the heart of Kikafunda’s approach is a philosophy of resilience and collective effort. “One should be resilient and avoid being selfish,” she once told New Vision , reflecting a belief that progress comes from perseverance and shared goals. Her career embodies this ethos—whether mentoring young scientists, empowering rural mothers with nutritional knowledge, or fostering diplomatic ties. Colleagues describe her as a hands-on leader who combines intellectual rigor with a deep empathy for the people she serves, a trait that has earned her respect across continents.

Achievements That Resonate Globally

Kikafunda’s contributions have not gone unnoticed. In 2012, she received the Nestle Nutrition Institute Africa Award for her work on childhood nutrition. She served on the Board of Trustees of the International Rice Research Institute from 2010 to 2015, influencing global agricultural research. In 2023, the University of Reading honored her with an Honorary Doctor of Science degree, recognizing her efforts to combat poverty and malnutrition. Closer to home, she remains one of Uganda’s few female professors, a trailblazer who has inspired countless women in academia and beyond.

Intentions in Nepal: Building Bridges

As Uganda’s envoy to Nepal, Kikafunda aims to strengthen bilateral ties through practical, impactful initiatives. During her credential presentation, she expressed a desire to enhance cooperation in trade, tourism, and education—sectors where both nations have untapped potential. Uganda’s expertise in agriculture and natural resource management could complement Nepal’s experience in federalism and local governance, she noted. She also plans to promote investment opportunities, particularly in agro-industry, drawing parallels to her recent efforts in Bangladesh, where she invited investors to explore Uganda’s cotton value chain and pharmaceutical sectors.

Kikafunda sees Nepal’s tourism sector—bolstered by the Himalayas and Mount Everest—as a model for Uganda to emulate, given its own rich natural attractions like the Rwenzori Mountains and Bwindi Impenetrable Forest. “There’s so much we can learn from each other,” she said in a statement following her appointment, signaling her intent to foster cultural and economic exchanges.

The Ruparelia Connection: A Diplomatic Power Duo

Kikafunda’s mission in Nepal is bolstered by her relationship with Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, a Ugandan business magnate appointed as Nepal’s first Honorary Consul in Uganda in 2020. Ruparelia, a philanthropist and founder of the Ruparelia Group, has been instrumental in laying the groundwork for Nepal-Uganda relations. His inauguration of Nepal’s consulate in Kampala was hailed by Uganda’s Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa as a turning point, with Ruparelia pledging to boost tourism and trade between the two nations.

Though Kikafunda and Ruparelia operate from opposite ends of the diplomatic spectrum, their shared vision is clear. Ruparelia’s economic influence and networks in Uganda complement Kikafunda’s diplomatic expertise and international reach. Together, they form a dynamic partnership poised to unlock new opportunities.

“Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia has the capacity, interest, and means to strengthen our relationship,” Kutesa remarked at Ruparelia’s appointment, a sentiment that resonates as Kikafunda takes the helm in Nepal. With Sudhir’s input, no wonder has opened its door in Nepal.

Joint Achievements on the Horizon

What can Kikafunda and Ruparelia achieve together? The possibilities are vast. On the trade front, they could facilitate Ugandan coffee and tea exports to Nepal while promoting Nepalese textiles and handicrafts in Uganda.

Tourism initiatives could see joint marketing campaigns highlighting both countries’ natural wonders, drawing visitors from Asia and Africa. Educationally, partnerships between Makerere University and Nepalese institutions could emerge, building on Kikafunda’s academic roots and Ruparelia’s investments in Uganda’s education sector.

Their collaboration could also extend to sustainable development, leveraging Kikafunda’s food security expertise and Ruparelia’s business acumen to address shared challenges like poverty and climate change. With Ruparelia’s on-the-ground influence in Kampala and Kikafunda’s diplomatic finesse in Kathmandu, this duo has the potential to transform Uganda-Nepal relations into a model of South-South cooperation.

A Legacy in the Making

As Professor Joyce Kakuramatsi Kikafunda settles into her role in Nepal, she carries with her a legacy of firsts—first female agriculture graduate with top honors, first to establish a food science department in Uganda, and now, a key figure in deepening Uganda’s ties with Nepal. Married to Dr. Joseph Kikafunda, a retired agricultural researcher, and a mother of six, she balances her personal and professional worlds with grace, mentoring countless Ugandans along the way.

With Sudhir Ruparelia by her side as a partner in this diplomatic endeavor, Kikafunda is poised to leave an indelible mark on Uganda-Nepal relations. As she told an audience at Makerere years ago, resilience and collaboration are key—a philosophy that will undoubtedly guide her as she writes this next chapter in her extraordinary career.