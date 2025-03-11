KATHMANDU, NEPAL – Prof. Joyce Kakuramatsi Kikafunda has officially assumed her role as Uganda’s Ambassador to Nepal after presenting her letters of credence to the President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, Rt. Hon. Ramchandra Paudel, on March 6 in Kathmandu.

According to the Nepalese Consulate in Kampala, Prof. Kikafunda’s appointment marks a significant milestone in strengthening diplomatic ties between Uganda and Nepal. The two nations have enjoyed longstanding relations, focusing on mutual cooperation in economic development, governance, and trade.

Historically, Uganda and Nepal have shared common goals, including poverty reduction, good governance, and sustainable development. Bilateral discussions have explored collaborations in trade, tourism, and education, with Uganda particularly interested in Nepal’s expertise in federalism and local governance, while Nepal seeks insights from Uganda’s agricultural and natural resource management sectors.

Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia’s Role in Strengthening Relations

Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, Nepal’s Honorary Consul to Uganda, has played a pivotal role in fostering Nepal-Uganda relations. As a prominent businessman and philanthropist, his contributions have significantly boosted economic and diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Dr. Ruparelia emphasized that Prof. Kikafunda’s new role is expected to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, and cultural exchange. His earlier appointment as Honorary Consul was a key step in expanding Nepal-Uganda partnerships, particularly in commerce and investment opportunities.

With Prof. Kikafunda at the helm of Uganda’s diplomatic mission in Nepal, both nations anticipate stronger collaboration and deeper engagement in various sectors.