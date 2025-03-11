Seeta High School Faces Backlash After Reversing Statement on Student’s Death

Seeta High School, located in Mukono, has come under heavy criticism after posting an official statement on X (formerly Twitter) admitting that their earlier claim of a student’s death by suicide was inaccurate. The initial report, which went viral shortly after the incident, suggested that the young learner, Elishama Sesaazi, tragically took his own life.

However, the school now says that new information has led them to reconsider their earlier statement. This sudden reversal has sparked outrage, with many accusing the school of dishonesty and failing in their public relations duties during such a sensitive time.

The tweet also didn’t exactly state the cause of death.

The story began a few days ago when the Seeta High School community was shocked by the death of a beloved student, who was reported to have died by suicide. The news of the tragedy quickly spread across social media, and the school issued a statement expressing their sorrow and offering condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. However, as more details emerged, the school’s version of events started to unravel.

The local police investigation into the student’s death, alongside a private inquiry from the family, revealed that the death was likely due to an accident, rather than suicide.

Despite the emerging evidence, Seeta High School stuck with their original statement for several days, which led to mounting public frustration. Many parents, former students, and local community members criticized the school for making an emotional, premature statement without the facts, especially in a case that involved such a sensitive topic like suicide.

Mental health awareness and suicide prevention are critical issues, and the initial claim that the student had died by suicide raised alarm bells in the wider community.

The school’s lack of transparency in the aftermath of the death further fueled anger. Seeta High School, which has built a reputation for academic excellence, was accused of failing to manage its public relations crisis in a responsible way. Instead of offering clarity, the school’s leadership appeared to be stonewalling, and social media was flooded with calls for accountability.

The school’s recent post on X, in which they admitted to the mistake and clarified that the student’s death was not a suicide, came too late for many. The school’s sudden about-face has left many questioning their internal communication and handling of the situation. Some parents voiced their concern that the institution had not only mismanaged the crisis but also failed to show adequate respect for the grieving family, who had to endure public speculation about their child’s death before the facts were properly addressed.

Commenters on the school’s X post were quick to express their dismay. “This is heartbreaking,” one user wrote. “A tragic event like this should have been handled with care from the beginning. Now, you’re just adding more pain to an already painful situation.” Others pointed out that the school had used the public narrative of suicide as a way to divert attention from their own failings, while some argued that the lack of sensitivity from the school would have lasting effects on the community.

Despite the backlash, a few voices in the comments defended Seeta High School, acknowledging that the mistakes made were likely due to the shock and emotional turmoil of dealing with a tragedy. These supporters suggested that the school’s leadership should be given a chance to rebuild trust through transparent communication and proper support for the affected parties.

The incident has sparked a wider conversation about the responsibilities of educational institutions in managing sensitive issues, particularly when it comes to mental health. As the investigation into the cause of death continues, the Seeta High School community now faces the challenging task of repairing its image and restoring trust with students, parents, and the public. For many, the handling of this tragedy will serve as a litmus test for the institution’s integrity moving forward.