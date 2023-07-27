Members of the Ghetto community in Soroti City have protested what they call segregation tendencies by officials implementing the Parish Development Model, appealing to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to come to their rescue.

The disappointed ghetto members vented their dissatisfaction in an interaction with Soroti Eastern Division Deputy Resident City Commissioner, Edrine Benesa who they asked to convey their concern to the President for consideration.

Benesa had visited the Big Boys Ghetto group at Swahili Camp Ward to preach the gospel of embracing government programs and also drum support for President Museveni in the next general elections.

The RCC was surprised to find out that this group had organised themselves into a saving group where they pulled resources every week and even extended soft loans to one another which was in line with the presidential gospel on wealth creation.

According to Mr Donge Denis, their efforts towards economic transformation were g hindered by the segregation practised by the officials manning poverty eradication interventions who have always left them out on purpose. Much as many of them have proved to be capable members of society, their attempts to benefit from government poverty eradication programs have been met with resistance from all angles.

” We have been treated as though we are non-Ugandans. The officials don’t want to hear anything about us participating in programs like Wealth Creation, NAADS, Emyooga, and Parish Development Model. We are only useful during elections and after that, we are referred to as outcasts.” Donge stated.

They tasked Benesa to deliver their appeal to the president to put in place a new arrangement specifically designed for the Ghetto since they have over the years demonstrated their ability to hassle and realise their dreams.

On his part, Benesa pledged to help them in their endeavours and advised them to put their concerns into writing before he would forward them to relevant authorities. He also encouraged them to register their group as a Community-Based Organisation(CBO) with the Division Authorities to be able to partake in programs like Emyooga.

The RCC promised to pay the bill for the registration on behalf of the Ghetto group.

They pledged their support to the ruling party in 2026, indicating that years in opposition have not helped them but rather kept them struggling and now that they have been remembered is the time to wake up and work to better their situation.