Angry family members on Monday, 24 stormed Mulago Hospital – Kawempe demanding answers from its administrators after it emerged that their right month-old baby was eaten by rats at the hospital’s incubation facility.

Nakimuli Zaituna, the grandmother of the deceased explained that she had been at the facility for one week tending to her stillborn grandchild but was shocked to learn that it had passed on under unclear circumstances.

Upon a close examination of the body of the deceased, a big wound was found on its head. Doctors at Mulago allegedly told the surprised parents that their child had been bitten by a rat leading to its eventual demise.

The parents and relatives of the deceased on Monday pitched camp and the Kawempe-based facility where they cents their facilitation, demanding more explanation from the administrators of the hospital.

They petitioned President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to intervene in the matter to get justice for the deceased toddler.

“I want to know how rats access the incubation room at the facility, You can’t tell me that my baby was eaten by a rat, which rat can eat a baby? President Museveni and the Ministry of Health should respond to our concerns, Mulago Kawempe is rotten” demanded Wasswa Musoke Sula, father to the deceased.

Mulago has until now remained silent as demands for a convincing explanation sour among members of the public.