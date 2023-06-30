Security bosses in Mukono District on Thursday met in Kyetume, Nakisunga Sub County, Mukono to address the surging levels of crime following complaints from threatened community members.

Led by Mukono Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mike Ssegawa, leaders, including Deputy RDC Municipality met Local Council members at Kazinga village who were called upon to step up their vigilance and effectiveness of the local leadership in the efforts to clean the area from criminal elements.

Ssegawa also expressed appreciation towards the support of the community to security which cooperation he said has drastically helped the security situation in the area to get better. He also thanked the local police for their role in the good execution of the plan.

Contrary to reports that the crime in Kyetume is related to the Bijjambiya attacks of greater Masaka, Mr Ssegawa explained that what’s in Kyetume is somewhat a new brand of petty theft where criminals use small knives to threaten their victims into relinquishing their valuables.

” I want to categorically tell you that what is in Kyeyume is not the Bijjambiya of the rebels in Greater Masaka. These are new tactical by common thieves who are using knives to force their victims into submission.” Ssegawa explained.

The Deputy RDC faulted the youths who resort to robbing others instead of working.

He encouraged them to embrace the various killing programs put up by the government to acquire employable skills to make them employed.

He also asked those who have been trained to embrace the various government poverty eradication programs such as the Pariah Development Model and Emyooga to get seed capital.

The meeting was also attended by DPC Mr Kyeyune, and DISO, Mr Sengi David, among other security Chiefs in Mukono.