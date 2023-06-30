The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and Attorney General Alliance (AGA) – Africa Programme have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to effectively combat transnational crimes including cybercrime, money laundering, wildlife trafficking and human trafficking.

This was at the opening of the ongoing two–day workshop on “Cybercrime Substantive Offences, Cybercrime and Digital Investigations” hosted by AGA at Protea Hotel, Kampala.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr George William Byansi said, “This relationship is intended to promote capacity building of prosecutors and investigators, knowledge sharing between the two institutions, provision of technical capacity and improvement of the quality of investigations and prosecutions of cybercrimes and transnational crimes.”

On the other hand, Markus Green, Board Member, AGA said that, “Through the partnership, AGA–Africa Programme aspires to equip the ODPP with the necessary tools and knowledge to effectively combat cybercrime and other transnational organized crimes. Through the collaboration, a platform will also be established for the exchange of expertise, skills and technical support, facilitating a continuous learning process; and enhancing access to justice.”

“The signing of the MoU signifies our unwavering dedication to upholding justice, ensuring security, and promoting the rule of law in the face of ever-evolving crimes. Together, we can safeguard our societies, protect our citizens, and create a safer and more equitable society for all.”

The two–day workshop which is in its second day is one of the benefits of the collaboration between the two institutions.

The training is for 60 senior prosecutors who are expected to cascade the acquired knowledge and skills to the staff in their respective departments, divisions, sections, units, regional offices and stations.