CFAO Motors, the chief authorized distributor of brand-new Suzuki vehicles in Uganda has unveiled the Suzuki Eeco Van on the Ugandan market.

The legendary vehicle which was formerly known as Suzuki Versa comes to the Ugandans market at a friendly and affordable budget. The vehicle in question has been designed to cater for cargo delivery needs of large companies and small and medium-sized enterprises in Uganda.

According to Mr Isaac Tegule, the Marketing Manager at CFAO Motors in Uganda, with its fuel-efficient engine, spacious cargo area, and a range of safety features, the Eeco Van is the perfect vehicle for last-mile cargo deliveries in the event industry, pharmaceutical supplies, florists, beverage stockists, and any other urban freight service.

Priced at just USD 15,000 (Shs55m) on the road, the Eeco Van offers exceptional value for money.

“The 2-seater Eeco Van boasts a flat cargo floor with an impressive maximum payload capacity of 650kg. This generous space allows companies dealing in FMCGs, milk, bread, decor, and various other goods to transport their deliveries effectively. The dual sliding doors provide easy access to the cargo area, facilitating smooth loading and unloading processes,” Tegule told Watchdog Uganda.

On the issues of fuel, Mr. Tegule said Eeco Van has a 1.2L fuel-efficient petrol engine which ensures cost-effective operations. This makes it an ideal choice for businesses looking to optimize their budget without compromising on performance. The manual transmission further adds to the driver’s control and fuel efficiency.

“With its affordable price, fuel-efficient engine, spacious cargo area, and comprehensive safety features, the Eeco Van from CFAO Motors is set to become the go-to choice for large companies and SMEs in Uganda’s delivery industry. Customers interested in the Eeco van can visit the Suzuki by CFAO showroom in Kampala, located at Plot 1 First Street, Industrial Area, Kampala,” he said.

He also revealed that customers who will choose the Eeco Van will benefit from CFAO Motors’ commitment to customer satisfaction.

“Suzuki by CFAO offers a 3-year/100,000km manufacturer warranty, providing peace of mind and reassurance of the van’s quality. Additionally, the free service for 2 years/50,000km ensures that maintenance costs are minimized, allowing businesses to focus on their operations without worrying about unexpected expenses.”

It’s features

The Eeco Van prioritizes safety with its dual front airbags that provide protection for both the driver and front passenger in the event of an impact. It also has rear parking sensors that offer additional assistance to drivers while reversing, ensuring a safer and more convenient parking experience. The Electronic Stability Control (ESP) feature also helps to maintain control during cornering, enhancing overall stability and minimizing the risk of accidents.

In addition to its core features, the Eeco Van offers a range of amenities designed to enhance driver comfort and convenience. The driver’s seat comes with sliding and reclining functions, allowing for personalized adjustments to ensure optimal driving posture. Side impact door beams provide added protection in case of a collision, reassuring both drivers and passengers.