In-app Promotions and Exclusive Bonuses for 1 Win App Users in Ghana

1Win bases its work in Ghana not only on a wide range of services and a convenient mobile app — the bonus system is one of the key parts of the offer here. New players receive a multi-stage welcome package, while regular players receive weekly cashback, a loyalty programme and exclusive rewards that are not available in the browser version. In this article, we break down each offer with specific figures and activation conditions in the 1Win app.

Welcome Package for Those Who Have Downloaded the 1Win App Ghana for the First Time

Bonus structure

New players who download the 1Win APK receive a welcome bonus on their first four account deposits. The overall structure is as follows:

1st deposit — +200% to the deposit amount;

2nd deposit — +150%;

3rd deposit — +100%;

4th deposit — +50%.

The maximum total amount for the four deposits is 7,150 GHS. Bonus funds are credited automatically after each deposit and are transferred to a separate bonus account. To transfer them to your main balance, you need to complete the wager: bet the bonus funds in slots a set number of times.

Important note: the bonus works the same on both the website and in the app. If you registered via the app, the terms and conditions remain the same. You can cancel an active bonus in your personal account, but you cannot reactivate it.

Promo Code for Activation

You can enter a promo code when registering or in your personal account. It increases the welcome bonus and can supplement the package with free spins or bonus funds. The promo code is one-time — it works once per account. Current codes are published on the official 1Win Telegram channel and in the “Promotions and Bonuses” section of the app.

Exclusive Bonuses for Installing 1Win APK and Using the App

A number of bonuses are not available in the browser version and can only be activated through the mobile app. You will receive 200 1Win Coins for installing the app and another 100 coins for enabling push notifications. These are one-time rewards that can be exchanged for real money.

The minimum amount for exchange is 1,000 coins. For players from Ghana, there is a specific exchange rate: 1,000 coins = 80 GHS. Coins are awarded for both sports bets and casino bets, regardless of the outcome. You can track your accumulated balance and make exchanges directly in the 1Win App Ghana, in the “Free Money!” section.

App bonuses are not a one-time promotion, but a permanent feature. Players who place bets regularly accumulate coins in the background and convert them into real money as they accumulate.

Free Spins and First Deposit Bonus

If your first deposit in the 1Win App Ghana is 220 GHS or more, 70 free spins will be automatically added to your welcome bonus. Free spins are credited to slots from the provider Quickspin. Terms of use: the maximum winnings from free spins are 440 GHS, and they are valid for 48 hours from the moment they are credited.

No additional action is required to activate the bonus: it is activated automatically if the first deposit amount meets the threshold. If the first deposit is less than 220 GHS, the free spins will not be credited — this offer cannot be used for subsequent deposits, it only applies to the first deposit.

Cashback from 1Win: Up to 30% of Losses

Weekly cashback is a permanent promotion for registered players. Every Saturday at 00:00, a percentage of the losses for the past week is returned to the account. The maximum return rate is 30%. The amount of cashback depends on the volume of bets for the week: the more active the player, the higher the final return percentage.

A distinctive feature of this offer is that the cashback is credited directly to the main balance, without any additional wagering requirements. This means that the returned funds can be withdrawn immediately. The promotion is valid for players both on the website and in the app.

Bonus for Express Bets and Loyalty Programme

Multiple Bet Bonus

For fans of express bets, 1Win has a separate tool — a bonus for the number of events in the coupon. The more events in the express, the higher the additional payout coefficient when you win. The bonus is activated for five or more events in one bet and is credited automatically on top of the winnings.

Loyalty Programme and TVBET Jackpots

The 1Win Coins accumulation system works continuously: coins are credited for each bet in the “Casino” and “Sports” sections. Exceptions are bets in Speed & Cash, Lucky Loot, Anubis Plinko and a number of live games with dealers. Poker players have access to a separate tool: up to 50% rake back every Monday — the amount of the return depends on the VIP status level.

In addition, TVBET jackpots are available in the live casino section until 31 December 2025. Three jackpots with a growing prize pool are distributed among participants in all live games, such as KENO. Any bet in the live section gives you a chance to win.

Lucky Drive Lottery

For active players in the 1Win App Ghana, the Lucky Drive draw is launched periodically. Prizes include cars, iPhone 15 Pro Max, MacBook Pro and other valuable items. The mechanics are simple: for real-time bets, players accumulate lottery tickets — the more tickets, the higher the chances of winning. The results are published within 24 hours after the end of the promotion. Current draws are displayed in the “Free Money!” section.

Bonuses are Not a Coincidence, But a System

1Win structures its bonuses so that each stage of player activity yields a specific return. Newbies get 500% on their first four deposits with a maximum of 7,150 GHS and 70 free spins when depositing 220 GHS or more. Regular players accumulate coins and receive weekly cashback of up to 30% without a wager. Those who bet through the 1Win APK on their smartphone earn an additional 300 coins simply for installing and enabling notifications. All offers are transparent: the terms and conditions are published in the “Promotions and Bonuses” section of the app and in the official rules on the 1Win website.