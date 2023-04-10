H.E the Vice President of the Republic of Uganda, Rtd Maj. Jessica Alupo today, Monday, 10, March, met the P4 boy who was pictured reading by the road at night with streetlights in Katakwi district last week.

The VPnis said to have sent emissaries who found the boy and brought him to Katakwi town along with his parents with whom she spent part of her Easter holiday

The boy, Emmanuel Otengei from Ajeluk cell, Katakwi Town Council, Ngariam County disclosed to VP that he would like to be an electrical engineer.

He is, however, worried his poor parents may not be able to sponsor his education to make him attain his goal of graduating from the University.

The VP, to Otengei’s relief, announced to the family that the boy had secured a full scholarship for his education through primary, secondary and university.

The offer, the VP said, had come from a well-wisher, an educationist who saw the pictures of the boy reading using street lights who she didn’t reveal to the public.

Alupo also expressed her appreciation to the vigilant member of the community who took and shared the photo of Otengei, underlining the power of public journalism.