Meet Ramashamba Patrick Ocen popularly known as Oulanya is a renowned talented engineer who hails from Soroti city east, he has gained recognition from thousands of people following his talent of making things that are mostly imported from countries like Japan, India, China, USA and others.

According to Oulanya, he got his knowledge after praying to God for two years requesting him to give him the same knowledge that he gave to the whites yet they were all created in his own image.

‘’Finally, God gave me what I asked for from him, whatever I ask for comes at night, sometimes I don’t sleep at night, I remain awake as God shows me all the measurements to use as I don’t even use tape measure at times’’,

‘’Why do we need to keep importing motorbikes and cars from other countries that are at times even not strong yet we are capable of making our own cars from here, I am currently making a motorcycle dubbed ‘’grasshopper’’ that’s 10 feet long, has 2 tyres, 2 stroke engine worth 150CC, radio, carry six people and uses about five litres of fuel to run for 150km journey’’, he added as he boosted with pride.