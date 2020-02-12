RelatedPosts No Content Available

Human Capital International will host the second Strategic Leaders’ Summit (SLS) due February 27, 2020 at Sheraton Hotel Kampala.

This year’s edition will run under the theme ‘Digital Innovation & Corporate Governance for SMEs Growth in the New Market frontier’ and follows the success of the first edition last year.

According to Emmanuel Dei-Tumi, the president and Chief Copy Writer of Human Capital International, SLS has become the foremost business conference in Uganda’s capital for connecting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), business leaders, investors and industry professionals on the same platform.

Mr Dei-Tumi also noted that the summit aims at championing Public-Private led discussions that will lead to best practices and innovation oriented dialogue to spur up growth within the SME sector in Uganda’s future economy.

“The summit by all account, has set the stage as the unique top-tier strategic leadership forum, solely dedicated to SMEs in Uganda and by extension, Africa for thought provoking discussions and digitally driven paradigm orientation platform, exploring business opportunities, brokering partnerships and exchanging experiences and ideas,” he said during a media briefing in Kampala.

Mr Dei-Tumi further revealed that they chose this year’s theme basing on the fact that the world of business and corporate governance is at the threshold of major transformation driven by confluences of emerging innovation and technologies including artificial intelligence, robotic engineering, automation and 3D technologies.

“These innovations are changing the world of work and businesses profoundly leading to fundamental transformations in the jobs, skills, and employment, education and business models all over the world.”

Charles Ocici, the Executive Director, Enterprise Uganda disclosed that the summit will be an information hub on how people can grow their businesses from micro, small and medium to large enterprises through embracing technology and corporate governance.

“The purpose of this summit is to demystify the journey of successful businesses like the Capital Shoppers, Mandela Group. This will help us learn how we can also grow and sustain our ventures,” said Mr Ocici.

“What you should know no matter the bigger the business, no business is bigger to fail so we must be innovative and creative to keep our businesses up in the game. The parody in the private sector is, innovate or evaporate.”

At the same press briefing, Annette Kihuguru, Ecobank’s Executive Director said that as the summit’s main sponsors they are proud to be part of the business growth-centered event.

“As Ecobank we believe in Africa and continental business. Our strategy is that growth in Africa will come from mass marketing, SMEs and financial inclusion of all people,” said Ms Kihuguru.

Other sponsors of the event include RwandaAir, Capital Outdoor, Events Warehouse, Sheraton Hotel Kampala, East African Business Week (EABW) Digital, NBS and Capital Radio.